John P. Holt, 84, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Reid Hospital in Richmond. He was born on April 6, 1935, in Byrdstown, TN, to Hershel and Cora (Cross) Holt.
John retired as a glass operator at Anchor Hocking Glass, was a farmer, and drove semi for Stone Station Elevator. He was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge and a former member of the Union City Eagles. John enjoyed tinkering with lawn mowers and watching NASCAR.
John is survived by his daughter, Rita Bishop of Winchester; son, Leslie Holt of Hartford City; a brother, Norman Holt of Winchester; a sister, Elise Thrasher of Albany, KY; four grandchildren, Brandi Garcia of Ft. Worth, TX, Carl (Cristi) Burman, Jr. of Marion; Meashel (James Lester) Bady of Hendersonville, TN, and John Patrick Holt of Lima, OH; 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timothy Holt; and a sister, Anna Marie Lee.
A service to celebrate John's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, 2019