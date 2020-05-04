John Richard Foutz
1931 - 2020
John Richard Foutz, 89, of Parker City, IN passed away early Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020 at Majestic Care of New Haven, IN. He was born January 19, 1931 in Stoney Creek, Randolph County, IN the son of Forest and Berniece (Chalfant) Foutz. He was a 1949 graduate of Stoney Creek School and then served honorably in the US Army as a Cook and Military Police.
John was a trumpet player, serving both the high school band and Military band. He was a member of the 4-H and Junior Leaders, and the Brown Swiss Dairy Association from 1949 to 1984. He was owner of Mayfair Farms with his father from 1935 to current day. He was an avid bluegrass music lover, attending many musical venues and an avid sports enthusiast. He most adored his family, especially his granddaughter, Cassidy.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving daughter, Connie Gordon-Sigmon (husband, Tony Sigmon) of Marine City, MI; his granddaughter, Cassidy Gordon of Algonac, MI; a special friend, Louise Sando of Ohio; sisters-in-law, Marlene "Carol" Thrawley of Georgia, Barbara Landreth of New Castle, IN and Cheryl Landreth of Hagerstown, IN; a friend and farming partner, Mark Smithson; a hunting friend, Colt Doster; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tanya Foutz; an ex-wife, Sina Foutz; and brothers-in-law, DeWayne and Kenard Landreth.
Due to the Executive Order from the Governor of Indiana regarding Covid-19, the family will be having private services. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmland American Legion, 7738 IN-32, Farmland, IN 47340 or American Brain Tumor Association, @ abta.org or 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 4 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
