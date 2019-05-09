Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Roger Gibbons. View Sign Service Information The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel 415 E Washington Street Muncie , IN 47305 (765)-288-6669 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Beeson Clubhouse 900 Beeson Dr. Winchester , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Roger Gibbons, 76, of Parker City, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019, at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Born September 15, 1942, and raised in Winchester, he was the eldest son of the late Roger and Anna Marie (Macy) Gibbons.

He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Jacqueline Sue Sheward-Gibbons and his beloved sister Marie Roberts (Macy). John will be lovingly remembered by his children David Culbertson (Marta) of Grandview Heights, OH., Natalie Gibbons-Bischoff (Eric) of Charlotte, NC., Stephen Gibbons (Heather) of New Albany, IN., step-son John Jackson (April) of Nashville, TN., and dearly missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Glenda Gibbons of Winchester, IN.



Additional survivors include one aunt Sarah Everroad of Marianna, FL., three grandchildren, Grant and Garrett Culbertson of Grandview Heights, OH., and Kamryn Gibbons of New Albany, IN.; one niece Katherine Gibbons of Bloomfield, CO.; three nephews Stephen Roberts of San Francisco, CA., Jim Roberts of Michigan., John Roberts of Scotch Plains, NJ.; and many extended family members and dear friends.



John graduated from Winchester Community High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Ball State University in 1976, graduating with Cum Laude honors. A lifelong scholar, he was a member Phi Alpha Theta, Alpha Kappa Delta, and Phi Gamma Mu collegiate national honor societies.

He spent the majority of his professional life as a public servant, beginning with the Winchester Fire Department in 1964, humbly serving as Fire Chief from 1974-1980, prior to retiring in 1985.



John will be remembered for his wisdom, kindness, compassion, quiet generosity, and contagious humor. As a young boy, he developed a passion for nature, and a lifelong love of trapping, which he later turned into a successful second career. Towards the end of John's life, he utilized his expertise to save countless jeopardized creatures and share the importance of conservation with others.

The family would like to thank Sandra Headland, Roger and Lois Cole, John Myers, Tom Cockerill, the Miller Family, and the thoughtful residents of Parker City for their loving support during this difficult time.



A celebration of John's life will be held at from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Friday, May 24, at the Beeson Clubhouse, 900 Beeson Dr., Winchester, IN 47394.

Memorial donations in John's honor may be made to the Farmland Conservation Club.



