Johnnie Owens of Winchester, Indiana, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, at his residence. He was a farmer and owner of Owens Bins and Equipment. Johnnie was born Wednesday, February 5, 1930, near Berea, Kentucky, the son of Charles and Bessie (Kirby) Owens. He was the husband of Lois (King) Owens, whom he married February 2, 1963. Johnnie is survived by his wife, Lois; their two daughters, Lisa (David) Jennings, Winchester, Indiana and Kimberly Owens, Noblesville, Indiana; grandchildren, Tristan Bragg and Hayden Bragg, Noblesville, Indiana; Alexander Jennings and Ashley Jennings, Winchester, Indiana; sister, Liddie Segal, Allison Park, Pennsylvania; step-son, Jerry (Lynn) Strong and several nieces and nephews. Johnnie was an alumnus of Lincoln High School.Johnnie devoted his career to agriculture. He enjoyed raising animals and taking care of his farm. Johnnie also enjoyed providing grain storage and handling equipment to farmers in the region through licensed dealerships with several companies. Johnnie served in the U.S. Army including the Military Police, and served several years in the Reserves. He was honorably discharged as Corporal in 1963. Johnnie is remembered as a skilled farmer and businessman who loved to laugh, share stories and jokes. He enjoyed playing cards, bluegrass music, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his sisters, children, and grandchildren. He was a proud Kentuckian and never missed watching the Kentucky Derby.Family and friends may call Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Town Square Community Centre, 123 West Franklin Street, Winchester, Indiana 47394.Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Richard Collins officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum.Memorial contributions may be directed to the Community Foundation of Randolph County, 120 West Washington Street, Winchester, Indiana 47394 or www.randolphcountyfoundation.org. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com. Flowers are welcomed for his services.Johnnies's family would like to express their gratitude for the caring and thoughtful medical assistance he received during his last months in Winchester.

