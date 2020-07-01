Jose "Joe" Diego Cantu, 63, of Union City, OH passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rest Haven in Greenville, OH. He was born in Monterrey, N.L., Mexico to Silverio and Celedonia (Coronado) Cantu on November 13, 1956. He worked at the Union City Body Company for 25 years, he enjoyed fishing and spending his free time with family.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Silverio Cantu Jr and a sister, Juana (Cantu) DeLaCruz.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Tina Lewis Cantu; children, Jose (Aida) Cantu, Angela (Gary) Peace, Joshua (Tina) Cantu, Elizabeth Cantu, Jonathan Cantu, and Krista Forsythe; brothers, Arturo Cantu, Ramon (Elaine) Cantu; sisters, Manuela Garcia, Aurora Cantu, and Romana Prosser; 24 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation is 10-11:30 Friday July 3rd, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services will directly follow at 11:30 with burial in the Snell Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.