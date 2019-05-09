Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph T. Bihn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph T. "Joe" Bihn, age 37, of Portland, Indiana, died May 9, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne , IN.

He was born November 24, 1981, in Coldwater, OH, to Leonard Bihn, who is deceased and Barbara (Siefring) Bihn Link, who survives with her husband, Dale Link, Portland, IN. On May 9, 2003, he married Elizabeth "Libby" (Clevenger) Bihn, who survives.

Also surviving are his children, Katelyn, Wesley, Wyatt, Sawyer and Piper Bihn all at home; siblings, Jeff Bihn of Ridgeville, IN, Jodi (Brad) Homan of Fort Recovery, Jason (Amy) Bihn of Fort Recovery, James (Megan) Bihn of Portland, IN; father and mother-in-law, Keith and Patti Clevenger of Ridgeville, IN; his grandparents, Cleopha Bihn and Irene Siefring, both of Fort Recovery; and in-laws, Brian (Angela) Clevenger of Portland, Laura (Eric) Moore of Ridgeville, IN and Nicky (Shawn) Blalock of Portland, IN.

Preceding him in death are two infant children, Kale and Lawson and grandparents, John H. Bihn and Herbert Siefring.

He was a 2000 graduate of Jay County High School, Portland, IN and worked as a mechanic and farmer.

He was a member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery. Joe was a person who could never say "no" to anyone. His work ethic was unmatched and he always had a smile on his face. He will be truly missed by so many.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery, with Fr. Ned Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Fort Recovery.

Calling is 8:30 am-10:00 am Monday, May 13, 2019 at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery.

Contributions can be made to the Joseph Bihn Memorial Fund c/o the Fort Recovery Community Foundation. Proceeds from the memorial fund will benefit the family in the future.

