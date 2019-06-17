Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Joe" Wolfe. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Joe" Wolfe, 80 of Winchester, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Ruskin, Florida. He was born on March 3, 1939, in Ridgeville, Indiana, to Cleo and Jeannette (Wise) Wolfe.

Joe was a 1957 graduate of Ridgeville High School. He retired from Marsh Supermarket after 37 years of service. Joe was a member of the Winchester Masonic Lodge, Winchester Eastern Star, Winchester Moose Lodge, Ridgeville American Legion, and was active in the Democrat party. He served as a Randolph Central School Board member, was a Randolph County Commissioner for 3 terms, was the mayor of Winchester, was a former executive at Randolph Economic Development Corp., served as president of the Ridgeville and Winchester Lions Clubs, a Past Master at Ridgeville Masonic Lodge, was one of the original members of the Randolph County Sheriff Merit Board, and served on the Randolph County Hospital Board, as well as the Winchester Chamber of Commerce, and the Randolph County Economic Development Board. Joe was made a Sagamore of the Wabash by Governor Joe Kernan and in 2002 was Chamber Citizen of the Year.

Joe enjoyed spending time in Florida at their winter home, and with old and new friends. He enjoyed Colts Football, I.U. Basketball, and spending time with grandkids, good friends, and his loving wife, Linda.

Joe is survived by his wife, Linda (Addington) Wolfe that he married in 1982; his children, Joetta (Bob) Koishor of San Diego, CA, Mark (Lori Beth) Wolfe of Addison, TX, Debbie (Ronnie) Bass of Yorktown, IN, Rick Riley of Muncie, IN, and Sherry (Gary) Voight of Celina, OH; his grandchildren, Ryan Muhlenkamp of Berne, IN, Erin (Brandon) Bercot of Petroleum, IN, Andy Muhlenkamp of Geneva, IN, Megan Wolfe, of Spring, TX, Amber (Jamey) Mixell of Yorktown, IN, Ashley Fleming of Virginia Beach, VA, and Jordon Voight of Celina, OH; his great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Kaden, and Kaylee Bercot, Brooklyn, Tyler, and Caleb Mixell, and Wyatt and River Graham.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Bill and Bob Wolfe.

The family wants to thank everyone in advance that knew, cared, and loved Joe. The family will honor his life privately and have a private graveside service at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joe's memory to, The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or to Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394

