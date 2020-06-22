Joyce Ann Barga
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann Barga 82, of Union City, Indiana passed away Thursday June 11, 2020 at St. Vincent's of Randolph County Hospital in Winchester, Indiana. Joyce was born October 15, 1937 in Union City, Indiana the daughter of the late Cline & Velma Holdeman Grile. Joyce worked as a Cook in several local restaurants.
Joyce is survived by 2 Daughters: Annette (Kurt) Moore-Stedman, N.C., Beth (Bill) Peden-Olympia, Washington. 10 Grandchildren: Brent Moore, Ashlynn McDougall, Brandy Phenicie, James Head, Tia Randolph, Brittany Trujillo, Alec Smith, Lucy Peden, Alice Peden, George Peden. 12 Great Grandchildren, 2 Sisters: Jane Goffena-Celina, Ohio, Roberta (Larry) Jenkins-Winchester, Indiana, Brother-in-law: Pete Beanblossom, Sister-in-law: Sue Grile. Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Preceded by: Parents, Husband: Richard J. Barga, 2 Daughters: Robbin Waldon, Jody Spitler.
Services were held at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Indiana on Tuesday June 16, 2020. Burial was in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved