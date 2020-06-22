Joyce Ann Barga 82, of Union City, Indiana passed away Thursday June 11, 2020 at St. Vincent's of Randolph County Hospital in Winchester, Indiana. Joyce was born October 15, 1937 in Union City, Indiana the daughter of the late Cline & Velma Holdeman Grile. Joyce worked as a Cook in several local restaurants.
Joyce is survived by 2 Daughters: Annette (Kurt) Moore-Stedman, N.C., Beth (Bill) Peden-Olympia, Washington. 10 Grandchildren: Brent Moore, Ashlynn McDougall, Brandy Phenicie, James Head, Tia Randolph, Brittany Trujillo, Alec Smith, Lucy Peden, Alice Peden, George Peden. 12 Great Grandchildren, 2 Sisters: Jane Goffena-Celina, Ohio, Roberta (Larry) Jenkins-Winchester, Indiana, Brother-in-law: Pete Beanblossom, Sister-in-law: Sue Grile. Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Preceded by: Parents, Husband: Richard J. Barga, 2 Daughters: Robbin Waldon, Jody Spitler.
Services were held at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Indiana on Tuesday June 16, 2020. Burial was in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.