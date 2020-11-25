Joyce Ann Yarbrough, 97, passed away Friday, the 13th of November, in Winter Haven, Florida. Joyce was born August 30, 1923 in Union City, Indiana to Carlton C. and Henrietta Rogers Fraze. She was a 1941 graduate of Union City High School. Joyce also was a graduate of Butler University and studied at Northwestern and Ball State Universities. Mrs. Yarbrough taught business subjects in Union City at area schools for many decades before retiring to Indian Trail Lake near Farmland, IN and Lake Henry Golf Park, Winter Haven, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Holly "Skip" Yarbrough; infant daughter Stephanie; son Leese; sister Patricia Teegarden of Union City, IN and brother Carlton Fraze, Jr. of Lake Havasu City, AZ. Survivors include daughter Betsy (Roger) Donley of Bloomfield Hills, MI and grandchildren Vincent Donley, Drake Donley, Kebron Yarbrough and Kortney Yarbrough; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends Mary Frances Feistritzer, Brenda Lawson and the caring staff of Home Instead.

Joyce requested cremation and no services. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Salvation Army. She was particularly impressed with how the Salvation Army looked after the soldiers during World War II and contributed to the organization annually.

