Joyce Anna (Holland) McClure, 83, of Winchester passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Vincent Randolph Hospital in Winchester. She was born on February 27, 1936, in Spartanburg, IN, to Ernest and Lela Holland.

Joyce was a 1955 graduate of Spartanburg High. In September of 1955 she married James B. McClure, Sr. She was a member of the New Liberty Congregational Church. Joyce worked at Parmi Tool, in Lynn for many years as well as many area restaurants. She enjoyed doing many craft projects and sewing.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Diana Randall of Muncie, and Tammie Hymer (husband, Dale) of Winchester; a son, James B. McClure, Jr. (wife Sherri) of Middletown; a sister, Betty Wise (husband Duane); a brother-in-law, Paul Chenoweth; five grandchildren: Tara King (husband Jason), Darren McClure (wife Stacey), Andrew McClure (wife LeAnn) Calvin McClure, and Keri Ann Jackson (husband Mathew); and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James; a son, Terry McClure; a son-in-law, Gary Randall; and sisters, Rosemond Chenoweth and Kay Talley.

A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home, with Pastor Danny Hines officiating. Burial will follow at Spartanburg Cemetery in Spartanburg.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

