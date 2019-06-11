Joyce Heston, age 71, of rural Portland, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 in St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born in Portland on March 30, 1948, the daughter of Francis and Grace (Prescott) Jenney. She was married December 30, 1967 to Randy Heston who survives. She was a 1966 Portland High School graduate and Ambers Beauty School. She had worked in banking and in the Clerks Office in the Jay County Courthouse. She was a member of West Walnut Street Church of Christ.
Surviving are her husband Randy, one son Gregory Heston (wife Yvonne) of Knoxville, TN; one daughter Amanda Campbell (husband Rory) of Portland, two brothers John Jenney (wife Glenda) of Goshen, IN and Jim Jenney (wife Kristi) of Portland, Eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor Gil Alicea presiding. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 – 5:30 PM. Memorials can be made to the Jay County or Pregnancy Care Center.
Online condolences at www.bairdfreeman.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 11 to June 20, 2019