JR Childress, 65, of Mooreland passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 29, 1953 in Kinmundy, Illinois, a son of the late Morris and Ruth (Jackson) Childress.
JR's kindess, generosity, and access to box trucks won him favor in his community. He was a meticulous, hard worker who could fix many a gadget - from trucks to cabinet hinges to his daughter's motorized scooter. ??He had an ability to make something from nothing; consider his teenage years when he completed high school via correspondence courses while working full time. He channeled his independence and creativity into productive, wholesome endeavors -- to create a safe place for the people around him through the businesses he operated: the Thrift-E-Market grocery store in Farmland in the early 80s, Childress Sanitation for approximately 30 years, and Childress Roll Off and Recycling for 15 years. He worked relentlessly for his children: sending all 3 kids to college, giving them a head start on life.??JR worked with the Gideons for several years, with his most fulfilling times being when he worked with the jail ministry at the Randolph County jail. He led a weekly Bible study and prayed with the inmates who participated. His strength of character was matched by his physical strength, as he survived a broken neck in 2002, heart attack in 2012, and a lot of fried fish. ??His faith and strength continue to affect all who knew him. Many of us continue to benefit from the lessons we learned while working near him. He traded fairly, gave generously, and loved freely. JR knew his strength came from a source beyond himself, his walk with God was real and continues to this day. He was a wonderful human, and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Rita (Sanders) Childress of Mooreland; daughter, Nancy (Josh) Drew of Carmel, Jonathan (Shannon) Childress of Greenville, South Carolina and Megan Childress of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Miles Drew and Henry & Patrick Childress; siblings, Patsy (Bob) Howell, Phil (Jama) Childress, Margaret Childress and Mary Olson; sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Loren) Wicker, Phyllis (Joe) Tinsman, Mary (Jim) Sanders and Naomi Cox; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Tiller.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Farmland Friends Church with Nathan Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Run Cemetery near Farmland. Friends may call from 4-7 Thursday at the church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Memorial contributions may be given to Gideon's Bibles, or the . You may express a condolence or share a memory of JR. at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019