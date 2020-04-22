Home

Judith A. Root


1933 - 2020
Judith A. Root Obituary
Judith A. Root, 86, of Union City, IN passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020. She was born July 19, 1933 in Union City, IN daughter of the late Elvadore and Sarah Belle Gullett Hollinger. Judy married George M. Root Sr., on Nov. 22, 1951.
Judy owned and operated the Petite Beauty Shop for over 30 years before her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, brothers, David E., Jack, and Doyle Hollinger, foster brother Jack Boze, sister-in-law Betty Burridge, and a great granddaughter Jenny Root.
Survivors include her 2 sons, George M., Jr., wife Annette, and Rick, wife Tina; grandsons, Rick M. (Jennifer), Joshua, Mark (Jessica), Michael Joseph and Adam (Shae); great grandchildren, Michael W., Isaac, Delainey, Jackson, Makinna, Benjamin, Addison and Camden; brother-in-laws, Floyd (Nancy) Root and Hollis J Burridge; sister-in-law Ramona Hollinger; several nieces and nephews also.
Due to the COVID-19, services will be held privately.
She loved gardening and would love to have you plant a flower in your garden and say a prayer in her honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020
