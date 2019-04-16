Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Judith Anne Ray, age 75 of Ansonia, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the Upper Valley Medical Center Troy, Ohio. Judy was born August 30, 1943 in Jay County Portland, Indiana and the daughter of the late Alva and Mirel (Smiley) Sommer.



She was retired from the Walmart Store of Greenville where she had been employed for 11 years.



Judy was very active and enjoyed many different things such as knitting, cooking, going camping, gardening and canning, horseback riding, water skiing, riding on the motorcycle with her husband and playing the Accordion. Of course, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was very special to her.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Sommer and his wife Patsy.



Judy is survived by her husband Richard D. Ray of Ansonia. They were married on December 19, 1964. Also children Vickie (Charles) Adams of Painter Creek, Dixie (Clint) Zeiler of Ansonia, Dean (Virginia) Ray of Lexington, KY. and Kirk Ray and Lora Miller of Mobile, Al.; grandchildren Ashley (Dustin), Jessica, Erika (Chase), Curry (Mikayla), Katelyn, Meaghann, Alyssa, Abigayle and Ethan; great-grandchildren Carter and Kenlee; sisters Carol (Jon) Meeks of Indianapolis, IN. and Sylvia Vaugh of Lafayette, IN. her beloved Pug dog "Izzy" as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Dale Boeger officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 noon until time of the services in the funeral home.



It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Cincinnati, Ohio.



Condolences for the family may be sent to Judith Anne Ray, age 75 of Ansonia, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the Upper Valley Medical Center Troy, Ohio. Judy was born August 30, 1943 in Jay County Portland, Indiana and the daughter of the late Alva and Mirel (Smiley) Sommer.She was retired from the Walmart Store of Greenville where she had been employed for 11 years.Judy was very active and enjoyed many different things such as knitting, cooking, going camping, gardening and canning, horseback riding, water skiing, riding on the motorcycle with her husband and playing the Accordion. Of course, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was very special to her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Sommer and his wife Patsy.Judy is survived by her husband Richard D. Ray of Ansonia. They were married on December 19, 1964. Also children Vickie (Charles) Adams of Painter Creek, Dixie (Clint) Zeiler of Ansonia, Dean (Virginia) Ray of Lexington, KY. and Kirk Ray and Lora Miller of Mobile, Al.; grandchildren Ashley (Dustin), Jessica, Erika (Chase), Curry (Mikayla), Katelyn, Meaghann, Alyssa, Abigayle and Ethan; great-grandchildren Carter and Kenlee; sisters Carol (Jon) Meeks of Indianapolis, IN. and Sylvia Vaugh of Lafayette, IN. her beloved Pug dog "Izzy" as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Dale Boeger officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 noon until time of the services in the funeral home.It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Cincinnati, Ohio.Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Zechar Bailey Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close