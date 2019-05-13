Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith "Judy" Farlow. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith "Judy" Farlow, 80, of Winchester, passed away May 12, 2019.

She was born August 8, 1938 in Randolph County to Kenneth and Helen (Shaw) Henderson. She was a member of the graduating class of 1956 and regularly participated in all alumni events. She and her husband Bob Farlow operated Briercroft for nearly twenty years. She also attended Congregational Christian Church in Winchester and was the head of Mustard Seed Ministries.

She is survived by her two daughters, Michele (Rob) Butler of Winchester and Stephanie (Rob) Blair of Noblesville; an adopted daughter, Ruby (Steve) Smith of Grand Cayman, BWI; seven grandchildren, Jessica (James) Fry, Sarah (Tom) Evans, Elijah Butler, Reuben Butler, and Samuel Butler, Caleb (Hannah) Blair, Joshua Blair; one great granddaughter, Marigold Evans; one sister, Barbara Rooze; and several nieces and nephews.

Her husband C. Robert "Bob" Farlow, her parents, and a brother, Dick Henderson, preceded Judy in death.

A service to celebrate Judy's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the East Street Congregational Christian Church.

Friends and family may call from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, May 17, as well as an hour before the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Congregational Christian Church 128 N. East St., Winchester, IN 47394.

Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from May 13 to May 21, 2019

