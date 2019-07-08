Judith I. 'Harshman' Odom, 76, passed away Monday, July 1st, 2019 at the St. Vincent Randolph Hospital. She was born October 23rd, 1942 daughter of the late Merl Joseph and Elizabeth Mae 'Hartman' Harshman.
She worked at Sheller-Globe for 15 years, and also the Winchester VA. Judith was a 1960 graduate from Union City-Wayne High School, a member of Union City VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and also the St. Mary's Catholic Church. She loved to travel, read and watch TV.
Survivors include her children, Derick W. Bradburn of Indlps, IN, Chad E. Bradburn of Union City, IN, James Casey (Jennifer) Vincent of Union City; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Ramona Hollinger of Union City, IN, Rebecca (Jim) Rankin of Kankakee, IL; several nieces and nephews also.
Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brigitte Hackler; brother, William "Bill" Harshman.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Lisbon Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 8 to July 16, 2019