|
|
Kaitlyn I. Halcomb, 16, of Lynn, IN passed away unexpectedly, Monday Afternoon, April 20, 2020 at Reid Hospital and Healthcare of Richmond, IN. She was born December 31, 2003 in Winchester, IN the daughter of George Halcomb, Jr. and Ericca (Landers) Halcomb.
Kaitlyn was a Sophomore at Randolph Southern High School where she was actively involved as a cheerleader, clarinetist in the band and on the volleyball team. She was the schools most recent Homecoming Princess. Kaitlyn was known for her infectious beautiful smile, her compassionate personality and her big heart.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Ericca; three siblings, Dustin Landers (fiance', Brooklyn) of Anderson, IN, Brianna and Brayden Halcomb, both of Lynn, IN; grandparents, Marti Landers of Lynn, IN, Kevin Horner of Lynn and, George and Debra Halcomb of Lynn, IN.; an uncle, Kurtis Horner of Lynn, IN; and an Aunt Mechalle Schafer (husband, Matt) of Columbus, OH. She was preceded in death by her father, George Halcomb, Jr.
There will be a private family graveside service. A special drive by visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at the back of the Lynn Friends Church. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all participants must remain in their cars. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all who will attend and for observing the guidelines. They will be there to celebrate Kaitlyn's life and receive your support. The Lynn Police and Fire Departments will be assisting with the driving course instructions. The driving visitation entrance will be at Hwy 27 and Grant St. in Lynn. Parking and gathering will not only be discouraged but not permitted.
Memorial contributions may be made in assisting with funeral arrangements to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, P.O. Box 665 Lynn, IN 47355. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020