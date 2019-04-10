Kathryn Marciel Roy, age 69, of Reynoldsburg, OH, passed away on April 7, 2019 at home. Kathy was born September 29, 1949 to the late Marvin Carpenter and Hester Taylor. She retired after a proud 30 years from the Hunting National Bank.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Marciel Roy.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years; Rick Roy; sons, Kyle Roy, Kevin Roy; step-sister, Dorothy Horine, Margaret Perkins; step-brother, Robert Dunn and wife Ann; numerous cousins, extended family & friends.
In addition to her parents, Kathy, was preceded in death by her father in law, Charlie Garner and mother in law, Ruth Garner.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 11 AM-1 PM at the Reichard Funeral Home in Union City, IN with Services at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery. Online condolences available at www.reichardfh.com.
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 18, 2019