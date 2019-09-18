|
Kathy Maria Rose, 68, passed away Monday September 16, 2019 in Winchester, IN. She was born August 24, 1951 to the late Joseph and Annie Haluski Quesenberry.
Survivors include her son, Donnie Rose of Union City, IN; 2 grandchildren, Donnie Jr. and Alexis Rose; 2 sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Alvin Ray Rose Jr. "1979;" brothers and sisters.
Graveside services are 10 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Union City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Randolph County Cancer Services in honor of Kathy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 26, 2019