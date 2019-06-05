Kayla B. Gullett, 27, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 25, 2019, in an accident while riding her motorcycle. Kayla enjoyed creating and pursuing her passion for art, riding and fixing up her motorcycle, and hanging out with friends. Kayla was born to Kris and Laura Gullett on December 25, 1991 in Winchester, Indiana.
Kayla grew up in Winchester, where she graduated from Winchester Community High School in 2010. Kayla moved to Indianapolis after high school, where she found her place and her people. She will be remembered for many things but mostly her infectious laugh, passion for art and her ability to be true to herself. Kayla was an organ donor and as able to help many others as her last act of generosity.
Kayla is survived by her parents, Kris and Laura Gullett of Winchester; Siblings: Elisha Casada of Farmland, Jarrod Gullett (wife Heidi) of Snow Hill, and Katie Franklin (husband Anthony) of Selma; Grandfather Willard Haney (wife Kathy) of Winchester; Aunts and Uncles: Linda Williams (husband Charles) of Winchester, Jamie Gullett of Homosassa Springs, FL, and Tim Andrews of Inverness, FL; Nieces and nephews: Dylan Casada, Cody Longfellow, Ashlyn Longfellow, Trenton Gullett, Addison Franklin, and Charlotte Franklin; and a whole community of friends.
Kayla was preceded in death by her grandmother Kay Haney, grandfather Jerry Gullett, and grandmother Diane Watson.
Memorial Services for Kayla will be held on June 8th, 11:00 am at Countryside Christian Church in Winchester, IN as well as a Celebration of Life at Kuma's Corner Indianapolis on June 9th, 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for a scholarship to benefit a local art student so they can pursue their passion for art. Please send donations to Kuma's Corner Indianapolis, c/o Kayla Gullett Scholarship, 1127 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN 46203.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 5 to June 13, 2019