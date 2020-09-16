"Dutch" Ken Lewis, age 80, of Ridgeville passed away Monday morning September 14, 2020. He was born in Ridgeville on October 6, 1939 the son of Cloy and Carrie (Mills) Lewis. He was married on November 24, 1975 to Edel Luedike who survives Dutch was owner and operator of Lewis Painting and Sandblasting and Lewis Utility Truck Sales. He was a member of Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Shrine, American Legion Post #507 in Ridgeville, Honda Goldwinger Chapter T Club and Ridgeville High School graduate. He was a IFR rated pilot and an avid aviator. Dutch was a loving husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed airplanes, motorcycles, traveling, spending time with his family and cats.
Surviving are his wife Edel, one son Tony Lewis (wife Lynn) of Greenville,Ohio two daughters Angela Tague (husband Kevin) of Port Orange, Florida and Heidi Huffman (husband Kevin) of Geneva, Indiana Five grandchildren, Amanda Bonvillian, Spencer Lewis, Drew Croyle, Conner Lewis and Dylan Croyle, one great granddaughter Harlin Bonvillian.
Also surviving are his cats Izzy and Yoda. He was preceded in death by a daughter Paula Kaye Lewis and four brothers Dick, Jr, Bob and Donnie.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jeff Owens presiding at Dutch's residence 626 North Portland Street, Ridgeville, Indiana. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 – 7:00 PM also at his residence. Burial will be in the Lawndale Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #507. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Shiner's Childrens Hospital or Calvary United Methodist Church in Ridgeville. "It's been one hell of a ride"- Dutch Lewis. The family requests no suits or ties, casual attire and masks are recommended. Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in Portland are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.bairdfreeeman.com.