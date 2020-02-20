|
|
Kenneth E. Barnes (87) passed away peacefully in his home in Winchester, Indiana on February 18th, 2020 after a heroic battle with metastatic throat cancer. Services to celebrate the life of Kenny Barnes will be held at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, Indiana on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends and family may call from 12 to 2 p.m., on Saturday at the Funeral home. Entombment will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Ione Barnes (née Shockney) and Oscar "Cy" Lorenzo Barnes. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Jean Barnes (née Mason), as well as his siblings Ruth Ann Elliott (née Barnes) and her husband Robert Elliott, Mary Lawhorn (née Barnes) and her husband Don Lawhorn, Patricia Crist (née Barnes) and her husband Danny Crist, Robert Barnes, David Barnes and his wife Margie Barnes. Kenny is also survived by his son Jeffrey Allan Barnes and his daughter Krista Jean Cole (née Barnes) and her husband Tom Cole. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Gaddy (née Barnes) and her husband Josh Gaddy, Jessica Nocero (née Barnes) and her husband David Nocero, Timothy Cole and his wife Dana Cole, Stacy Barnes, and Viola Cole. Kenny leaves behind 5 great-grandchildren, Zachary Kenneth Gaddy (named for his great-grandfather), Marissa Carmen Nocero, Deacon Patrick Nocero, James Dean Cole and Raven Miller.
Kenny was born on May 21st, 1932 in Randolph County, Indiana. Kenny grew up on a modest farm, a quiet and thoughtful young man who loved to tinker with clocks and small engines. As a teenager, Kenny met and married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Barnes (née Mason). Shortly after their nuptials, Kenny dutifully served in the Army of the United States of America in the Korean War. Upon returning home, Kenny resumed working as a mechanic at Heckley and Schafer's in Winchester; a career that would span over half a century. Kenny was a familiar face for many local farmers and residents who would seek him out to help if they were having mechanical issues with a tractor, lawnmower, or other device. In his spare time, Kenny enjoyed watching Big 10 basketball, and would repair clocks; specializing in antique German-made cuckoo clocks. Upon retiring from mechanic work, Kenny continued serving his community by volunteering with the Department of Veterans Affairs to drive local Veterans to their healthcare appointments in Muncie, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis to bridge the gap in healthcare coverage for those Veterans residing in rural Randolph County.
Kenny lived out his days in the home he and Barbara made for their family; providing a warm and loving place for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to congregate. Kenny filled the home with numerous beautiful hardwood shelves and furnishings which he made in his woodshop. He was the primary caretaker for his wife as she aged; providing loving support to her for as long as he was able. Most will remember Kenny as a skilled mechanic, a quiet and thoughtful man who was dependable, hard-working, and kind. His family remembers him as the solid bedrock of their lives, and his loss leaves a huge vacuum which cannot be understated. But his memory will endure in our hearts.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 25, 2020