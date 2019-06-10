Kenneth L. Scholl, 83, passed away Friday June 7, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth was born August 4, 1935 in Union City, Indiana to the late Robert Lavern & Minnie Pauline Prescott Scholl. He was a lifelong farmer in Darke County, Ohio, worked for 16 yrs at Overmyer Mould in Winchester, Indiana, also worked for 3W Construction. He was a member of the E.U.M. Church in Union City, Ohio where he had served as trustee.
He is survived by his wife of 61 Yrs., Marilyn Kester Scholl; daughter, Teresa (Donald) Welch- U.C., Ohio; granddaughter, Kylee Welch; 2 sisters, Sue Kessler-Greenville, Ohio, Karen (Jim) Gilbert- U.C., Indiana; brother, Ralph Scholl- U.C., Ohio; Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Preceded by; parents, 2 Sons, Jeff A. Scholl, Kent L. Scholl, Grandson: Amos Welch.
Services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Indiana with calling from 1:00 p.m. until time of service Monday also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union City Cemetery with Rev. Mick Whistler officiating.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Hospice of Darke County or GIVE Medical Ministry with envelopes at the funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 10 to June 18, 2019