Kenneth M. Karn


1948 - 2019
Kenneth M. Karn Obituary
Kenneth M. Karn, 71, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 4, 1948, in Union City, IN, to Wilbur M. Karn and Delores (Trittschuh) Blake.
Kenneth was a Glass Maker at Anchor Hocking Glass in Winchester. He served in the US Army and was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed racing Go Carts.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 19 years, Coleen (Blizzard) Karn; his other mom, Helen Karn of Ansonia, OH; daughter, Nancie (Shawn) Curtner of Union City, IN; son Jamie Moore of Greenville, OH; four sisters, Karen Booher of Greenville, Donna (Paul) Cline of Texas, Debbie (Mike) Csaplik of Ansonia, OH, and Betty (Arlie) Lester of Tipp City Ohio; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Laura Karn; and son Frank Karn.
A service to celebrate Kenneth's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Daniel Edwards officiating. Burial with military services will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 15, 2019
