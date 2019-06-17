Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Richard Barndollar. View Sign Service Information Thornburg Memorial Chapel 2048 N Cr 1000 W Parker City , IN 47368 (765)-468-6616 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thornburg Memorial Chapel 2048 N Cr 1000 W Parker City , IN 47368 View Map Service 10:00 AM Farmland Friends Church 8311 IN 32 Farmland , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Richard Barndollar, 81, of Winchester, IN passed away peacefully at his residence, with family by his side, Friday morning, June 14, 2019. He was born October 29, 1937 in Morehead, Kentucky the son of Shirley and Addie (Gearhart) Barndollar.

Retiring in 2005, Kenny was a mechanic and had owned and operated KB Wrecker Service of Winchester, IN. He honorably served as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Randolph County from 1981 to 2004; Farmland Volunteer Fire Department from 1975 to 2019. He was a member of Farmland Friends Church and Randolph County Timing Association (RCTA).

He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Cathy Reum of Winchester, IN, Christy Smith of Liberty, KY and Patty Hernly of Farmland, IN; a brother, Glen Barndollar of Parker City, IN; four sisters, Shirley "Sue" Weatherly (husband, James) of Farmland, IN, Joyce Thurman of Parker City, IN, Janet "Jan" Shauer of Farmland, IN and Wanda Kay Weatherly of Maxville, IN; five grandchildren, Brandon Barndollar of Winchester, IN, Dustin Swift of Winchester, IN, Chad Hernly of Farmland, IN, Haley Brown (husband, Aaron) of Hustonville, Kentucky and Breia Hernly (Hannah Lee Cook) of Farmland, IN; three great grandchildren; and a friend, Shellie Wooley of Winchester, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Karen Barndollar; and an ex-wife, Carol Jane Wright.

A service to celebrate Kenny's life will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Farmland Friends Church, 8311 IN 32 Farmland, IN 47340, with Pastor Keith Huffman officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Randolph County Law Enforcement Youth Leadership Camp @ 155 E. South St. Winchester, IN 47394 or Farmland Friends Church, 8311 IN 32, Farmland, IN 47340. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 17 to June 25, 2019

