Dr. Kenton F. Byrd, 90, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 Pine Knoll in Winchester. He was born March 26, 1929 in New Albany, IN, son of the late Noel A. and Harriet Fawcett Byrd.
He graduated from New Albany High School, served 4 years in the U.S. Army Medical Core, graduated from Indiana University School of Optometry and opened his practice in Union City, Indiana in September of 1959. He practiced in Union City for 40 years, selling his practice to the Union City Eye Center in 1998.
He was active in the community serving on the Chamber of Commerce Board, officer in the Jaycees, officer in the Elks trustees, served eight years on the Randolph Eastern school board, past president of the UC Rotary and the UC Lions Club. He was a member of Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity making 13 trips to other countries giving eye care to their people. His hobbies were flying and woodworking.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Hendrickson Armstrong Byrd; three daughters, Daphne (Edward) Gabb of Middletown, MD, Denise (James) Gangi of New York, NY, Carla (James) Brooks of Parkton, NC; two step-children, R. Joe (Ginny) Armstrong II of Sunbury, OH, Christina (Jeremy) Hoffman of Ansonia, OH; 11 grandchildren, Matthew Gabb, Alexis Gabb, Mackenzie Gangi, Andrew, Samantha and Michael Brooks, Bailey, Collin and Drew Armstrong, Kaylin and Dillion Johnson.
He was preceded by his parents; 2 brothers, N. Creed (Frankie) Byrd and John (Janet) Byrd.
Visitation is 5-7 Thursday October 31, 2019, at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services will follow at 7 PM also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Union City Fire and Rescue or the Union City Preservation Society with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2019