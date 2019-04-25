Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parson Mortuary Inc 801 West Adams Street Muncie , IN 47305 (765)-747-1100 Send Flowers Obituary

Kimberly Jo Hill, 47, A very special young lady, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home with her mother by her side. Kim was born in Union City Ohio and later she moved to Muncie with her family.

Kim was a "special child" born to Sharon Runkle Hill and Kelly Glen Buckingham on July 8, 1971 with several issues. Doctors said she wouldn't live past the age of 8 but with her mother's love and God's guidance Kim prospered to the age of 47. From the moment they placed you in my arms, you snuggled right into my heart.

Kim never spoke a word, so she never lied, cheated, stole or cared if you were green, purple, yellow etc. Everyone who met her fell in love with her.

Kimberly is survived by her mother Sharon Runkle Hill and brother Jeffery Scott Hill (wife Shannon) of Hoschton, Georgia, Nieces and nephews, Chris Hill of Florida, Stephanie Hill of California, Sierra Matthew and Alisha Hill, Hoschton, GA and Stefan of Montgomery Georgia.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her sister, Elisha Ann Hill, father Kelly Glen Buckingham, grandparents Marvin "Shorty" Runkle and Opal, Uncle John Nordloh several aunts, uncles, cousins who will greet her in heaven (Some are a bit iffy)

Special thank you to Michael

A thank you to I.U. Ball Hospice services, doctors, nurses. Dr. John Walff and staff, transport agencies and help at homecare, family practice staff.

If I missed anyone "Sorry!! Know that you are in my prayers".

Kimberly was a member of Living Hope Christian Church in Gaston, IN.

We can not forget visits from Linda Day and her little dog "Teddy" He was a special part of Kimberly's life.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Family graveside service only with family.

Parson Mortuary is in care of her arrangements. Burial will be at Gardens of Memory in the Garden of Miracles.

Never forget to tell everyone you love them. Kimberly Jo Hill, 47, A very special young lady, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home with her mother by her side. Kim was born in Union City Ohio and later she moved to Muncie with her family.Kim was a "special child" born to Sharon Runkle Hill and Kelly Glen Buckingham on July 8, 1971 with several issues. Doctors said she wouldn't live past the age of 8 but with her mother's love and God's guidance Kim prospered to the age of 47. From the moment they placed you in my arms, you snuggled right into my heart.Kim never spoke a word, so she never lied, cheated, stole or cared if you were green, purple, yellow etc. Everyone who met her fell in love with her.Kimberly is survived by her mother Sharon Runkle Hill and brother Jeffery Scott Hill (wife Shannon) of Hoschton, Georgia, Nieces and nephews, Chris Hill of Florida, Stephanie Hill of California, Sierra Matthew and Alisha Hill, Hoschton, GA and Stefan of Montgomery Georgia.Kimberly was preceded in death by her sister, Elisha Ann Hill, father Kelly Glen Buckingham, grandparents Marvin "Shorty" Runkle and Opal, Uncle John Nordloh several aunts, uncles, cousins who will greet her in heaven (Some are a bit iffy)Special thank you to Michael Smith and Mona Jennings for their great care and patience with Kim all these years.A thank you to I.U. Ball Hospice services, doctors, nurses. Dr. John Walff and staff, transport agencies and help at homecare, family practice staff.If I missed anyone "Sorry!! Know that you are in my prayers".Kimberly was a member of Living Hope Christian Church in Gaston, IN.We can not forget visits from Linda Day and her little dog "Teddy" He was a special part of Kimberly's life.There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Family graveside service only with family.Parson Mortuary is in care of her arrangements. Burial will be at Gardens of Memory in the Garden of Miracles.Never forget to tell everyone you love them. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close