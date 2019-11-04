Home

Kimberly Sue (Lambdin) DeBoy


1965 - 2019
Kimberly Sue (Lambdin) DeBoy Obituary
Kimberly Sue (Lambdin) DeBoy, 54, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Ridgeville, Indiana. She was born on January 25, 1965, in Union City, Indiana, to Edith Valangeon and John Wayne Lambdin, and she was raised by Michael Valangeon. She graduated from Union City High School in 1983 and attended Ivy Tech in Richmond.
Kimberly is survived by her parents, Edith and Michael Valangeon; her children, Dustin Yoder, Jade Driskill, and Holley Yoder; her six grandchildren, her brother, Clifford (Sandra) Valangeon of Eaton, IN; two sisters, Rebecca (Larry) Jones of Bradford, OH and Patricia (Ron) Pruitt of Union City, IN; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Wayne Lambdin.
A service to celebrate Kimberly's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Faith Baptist Church, 7750 W Windsor Rd., Farmland, IN 47340, with Pastor Jeff Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the church.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12, 2019
