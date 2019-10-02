|
Kyle L. Keys, 28, died unexpectedly in his home on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born April 27, 1991, in Winchester, to Tim and Joy (Gillum) Keys.
Kyle graduated from Union High School in 2009. He loved art in all forms and had a passion for tattoos, drawing, and painting. Kyle was also a technical guru and handyman. He could help with anything electronically and stuff that needed built or fixed. He loved spending time with his nephew and nieces.
Kyle is survived by his mother, Joy (Gillum) Keys; sister, Kiana (Michael Carroll) Keys; nephew, Chris Manning; three nieces, Lily Rich, Caydence Mantock, and Paislyn Carroll; and his grandma and grandpa, Jack and Barb Gillum.
He is preceded in death by his father, Tim Keys; sister, Heather Huxhold; his grandma and grandpa, Richard and Jane Keys; and many uncles.
A service to celebrate Kyle's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Freedom Life Church in Winchester, with Pastor Jeff Bullard officiating.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Tuesday, at the church.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, 2019