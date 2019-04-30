Larry Douglas Stults, age 70, of Grand Rapids, Michigan passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born and raised in Portland, Indiana. Larry proudly served his country in the US Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Evelyn Stults and brother in law Doug Wogomon. Surviving are his daughters Amanda Stults, Stacie Younker (Husband Paul) and Heather Ramirez (Husband Cachy), Grandchildren Sage, Jacob, Kensley, Kayla, Sophia and Micah, Former wife Diane Stults (Hoeksema), Companion Robin Whitehead, Sister Carol Wogomon, Brothers Cliff Stults (wife Sheila) and Tom Stults (wife Sue).
Memorial services will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Green Park Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Dave McClellan presiding. Baird-Freeman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 9, 2019