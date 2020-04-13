Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Bradbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry W. Bradbury


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry W. Bradbury Obituary
Larry W. Bradbury, 69, of Muncie, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born on December 23, 1950 to Joseph R. and Jennie (Gore) Bradbury.
Larry was a graduate of Winchester High School and Ivy Tech College. He worked as a mould maker at Indiana Mould and Tool. Larry enjoyed family, coaching softball, collecting sports memorabilia, and his love for cats and dogs.
Larry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diana Bradbury; three children, Candace (Shelly) Swoveland, Jeremy Bradbury (Jill), and Rebecca (Becky) Stebbins (Tyce); grandchildren, Sierra Swoveland, Kalea Swoveland, Gavyn Swoveland, Bray Stebbins, Mabrey Stebbins, Kaeb Stebbins, Jessa Bradbury, Justice Bradbury, Jaygen Bradbury, Jamie Bradbury, and Johanna Bradbury; brothers, Joseph R. Bradbury (Harriett) and John William (Bill) Bradbury; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will have a private funeral service and burial due to current regulations in place. The family would like to thank the staff at Westminster Village in Muncie, as well as the staff at IU Health Ball Memorial Cancer Center, IU Ball Oncology Floor.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -