Larry W. Bradbury, 69, of Muncie, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born on December 23, 1950 to Joseph R. and Jennie (Gore) Bradbury.
Larry was a graduate of Winchester High School and Ivy Tech College. He worked as a mould maker at Indiana Mould and Tool. Larry enjoyed family, coaching softball, collecting sports memorabilia, and his love for cats and dogs.
Larry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diana Bradbury; three children, Candace (Shelly) Swoveland, Jeremy Bradbury (Jill), and Rebecca (Becky) Stebbins (Tyce); grandchildren, Sierra Swoveland, Kalea Swoveland, Gavyn Swoveland, Bray Stebbins, Mabrey Stebbins, Kaeb Stebbins, Jessa Bradbury, Justice Bradbury, Jaygen Bradbury, Jamie Bradbury, and Johanna Bradbury; brothers, Joseph R. Bradbury (Harriett) and John William (Bill) Bradbury; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will have a private funeral service and burial due to current regulations in place. The family would like to thank the staff at Westminster Village in Muncie, as well as the staff at IU Health Ball Memorial Cancer Center, IU Ball Oncology Floor.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 21, 2020