|
|
Leland "Butch" Gahret, 80 of Union City, Indiana passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at 5:33 AM at Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born August 7, 1938 in Union City, Indiana the son of the late Nolan Gahret and Clara (Patterson) Hart.
He was a truck driver for John Cheeseman Trucking. He loved spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle and loved riding in poker runs.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters: Betty Jo Carter & Judy Worthen.
He is survived by his wife Shirley (Monroe) Gahret of Union City, Indiana whom he married February 27, 1965; his children: Penny (Shawn) Larkin of Ridgeville, Indiana, Tim Gahret of Lynn, Indiana, Betty (Dennis) Coleman of Amboy, Illinois, Bill (Vel) Gahret of Union City, Ohio, Lori (Rodney) Johns of Union City, Indiana, & Jesse (Christa) Gahret of Union City, Ohio; 28 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings: Patty Worthen, Margaret (Kenny) Hatch, Norman Gahret, Donna (Joe) Roberts , & James (Mary) Gahret; and numerous nieces & nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association.
Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 20, 2019