Lena Grace Brooks, 95, passed away Sunday, July 14 at Accolade Healthcare in Paxton, IL. She was born January 18, 1924 the daughter of John and Evalena Rex Wright. ?She worked at Sheller Globe for 20 years retiring in the early 1980's. She married Raymond E. Brooks in May of 1964. She was a member of the EUM Church in Union City Ohio where she was Church guild for 10 years and president for 4 years. ?Survivors include her son, Tony L. (Kathy) Brooks of Paxton, IL; a daughter, Susan (Kenny) Welker of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Wendy Rue, Kenly Smith, Jimmy Welker, Angel McGroven, Bryan Brooks, Kourtney Brooks, Brent Sullenbarger, Beth Ann Wilson; nieces and nephews, Tom Wright, Phillip Wright, John Wright, Mike Wright, Allen Wright, Mary Ann Applegate; ?Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond E. Brooks; a daughter, Julie Anders; siblings, Harold (Estella) Wright, Howard (Mary) Wright, Paul (Ruth) Wright, Cleo (Gladys) Wright, Clifford (Helen) Wright; niece, Joan Shank; a nephew, David Wright. ?Visitation is 9:30-10:30 Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services are 10:30 Friday also at the funeral home with the Rev. John Hannan officiating. Burial will follow in the Teegarden Cemetery. ?Memorial contributions can be made to the donors choice in memory of Lena Grace. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 15 to July 23, 2019