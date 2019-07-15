Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon H. Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leon H. Moore, 82, of Lynn, IN passed away Saturday afternoon, July 13, 2019 at Randolph Nursing Home of Winchester, IN. He was born in Wayne County, IN to Everett and Agnes Moore on July 25, 1936. He graduated from Spartanburg High School.Leon farmed in Randolph County, IN for over 56 years. The last 45 years with his son.Besides his love of farming, and Sunday afternoons watching NASCAR, Leon wanted to be surrounded by his family. Motorcycle rides, fishing, hog roasts and any good reason to go out to eat, were the norm. He would often say his proudest accomplishment was seeing what good people his children and Grandchildren grew up to be.Leon is survived by his son, Steve Moore (Alisa); two daughters, Jackie Stuckey (husband, Steve) and Bobbie Smith ; grandchildren, Garth Moore (Beth), Shay Berger (Thomas), Mike Stuckey, Shawna Markley (Clint), Sharla Moran (Bobby) and Sharon Smith (Keegan); great-grandchildren, Zack and Abby Moore, Haven and Isaiah Berger; and a brother, David Moore.A service to celebrate Leon's life will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN with Pastor Tom Govin officiating. Burial will follow at Spartanburg Cemetery. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 15 to July 23, 2019

