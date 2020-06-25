Leon P. Mangas 82, of Union City, Indiana passed away peacefully Sunday June 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family
Leon was born November 30, 1937 in Union City, Indiana to the late Vallis & Mildred Lafuze Mangas. Leon enjoyed life and spending time with his children and grandchildren on the family farm. He also loved his poochies Sammy and Oscar.
He was a member of the Local #494 Union City Body Company where he worked for 42 years retiring in 2003, was a 1955 graduate from Jackson Indiana High School. On June 1, 1957 he married Rita Hardymon.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Rita Hardymon Mangas; children, Rodney Leon Mangas of Celina, Ohio, Jodi Lynn Kawasaki of Lebanon, Tennessee; 3 grandchildren, Clayton, Caleb, and Cassi Kawasaki; sister, Carole Sue (Mick) Moore of Winchester, Indiana; uncle, Norman Lafuze; aunt, Shirley Washler; brother-in-laws, Howard Hardymon, Carl (Nancy) Hardymon, and Jack Hardymon; sister-in-laws, Marg Hardymon, Mary Mangas, Jo Warstler, and Debbie (Lee) Williams; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends also survive.
Services are 1:00 PM Saturday June 27, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. with calling from 12:00 until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Lisbon Cemetery in Union City, Indiana.
Memorial Contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice or Cancer Services for Randolph County with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Online condolences maybe made at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.