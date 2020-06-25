Leon P. Mangas
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon P. Mangas 82, of Union City, Indiana passed away peacefully Sunday June 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family
Leon was born November 30, 1937 in Union City, Indiana to the late Vallis & Mildred Lafuze Mangas. Leon enjoyed life and spending time with his children and grandchildren on the family farm. He also loved his poochies Sammy and Oscar.
He was a member of the Local #494 Union City Body Company where he worked for 42 years retiring in 2003, was a 1955 graduate from Jackson Indiana High School. On June 1, 1957 he married Rita Hardymon.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Rita Hardymon Mangas; children, Rodney Leon Mangas of Celina, Ohio, Jodi Lynn Kawasaki of Lebanon, Tennessee; 3 grandchildren, Clayton, Caleb, and Cassi Kawasaki; sister, Carole Sue (Mick) Moore of Winchester, Indiana; uncle, Norman Lafuze; aunt, Shirley Washler; brother-in-laws, Howard Hardymon, Carl (Nancy) Hardymon, and Jack Hardymon; sister-in-laws, Marg Hardymon, Mary Mangas, Jo Warstler, and Debbie (Lee) Williams; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends also survive.
Services are 1:00 PM Saturday June 27, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. with calling from 12:00 until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Lisbon Cemetery in Union City, Indiana.
Memorial Contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice or Cancer Services for Randolph County with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Online condolences maybe made at www.reichardfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved