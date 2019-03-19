Linda Jane Buckingham, 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Saratoga, IN. She was born March 24, 1949 in Saratoga, daughter of the late Charles and Helen Loper Warren.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jane Buckingham.
Linda retired from the Saratoga Post Office and was previously employed with Driver Junior High School and the Aluminum Foundry in Winchester, IN.
Survivors include two sons, Gregory W. (Michelle) Buckingham, M. Douglass (Susan) Buckingham; grandchildren, Kirsten, Haylie, Connor, Kyle, Kelli, and Carter Buckingham; great-grandchild, Scarlett Schaffer; siblings, Leta J. (Craig) Valandingham Hiatt, Lawrence J. 'Larry' (Julie) Warren; nieces and nephews, Rick, Jeff, and Tim Valandingham, Shelly Rowe, Casey Warren.
She was preceded by her parents and a nephew, Charles 'Cody' Warren.
Services will be held later at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019