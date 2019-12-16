|
|
Linda Ruth Ponds, 81 years old, born December 28, 1937 in Muncie Indiana. She had resided also in Florida and Minnesota.
Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. - Jesus Matthew 11:28-30
On December 8th, 2019 Linda ran into the arms of our beloved Savior as she drew her last breath here on earth, she was a resident of Pine Knoll for many years.
First and foremost Linda was a mother. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was baptized Lutheran. Linda was a homemaker, a loving wife, sister, daughter, mother, granny and great grandma. She loved her family, and as a homemaker she found joy in sewing, cooking, gardening and tending to her many flowers. She loved the sunshine, the ocean, all types of animals including birds and butterflies, music, and going fishing. She had a special way of making the best out of every situation. Linda had a gentle, kind, sweet and childlike spirit.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be a private graveside service for family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Those wishing to honor Linda's life may do so by attending her Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. on January 1st, 2020 at the Countryside Christian Church, 1212 E. 100 S., in Winchester, Indiana. Time to greet the family will begin at 1 p.m. that day.
She is survived by her children Christine "Chris" Smith(husband Jeff), Richard Jessup, Sharon Gantt, Nancy Geeting (husband Jerry), grandchildren Shaina Boone (husband Tim), Farrah Harvey (husband Nick), Logan Moore, Lorin Moore, Stephanie Geeting, great grandchildren Kaiya, Aleah and Sophia Boone, Jazlyn Harvey, former husband Robert K. Jessup, and sister Dinah Strohl (husband Joe) and Lucille "Lucy" G. Hummer.
She was preceded in death by her husband Aubrey Eugene "Gene" Ponds, by her parents Frank McCallister and Ruth Vorhees, her brother Bobby McCallister and two sisters, Deloris June Adair and Elenore Jane Barerra.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019