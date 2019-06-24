Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa A. Spillman. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary



Lisa was an RN. She was a member of Cornerstone Historic Baptist Church in Union City, IN. She enjoyed reading and camping and outdoor activities. Lisa was loved and will be missed by all of us.

Lisa is survived by her husband, John K. Spillman, of Union City; a daughter, Sarah Stipp of Liberty, IN; a son, Josh Stipp of Hamilton, OH; siblings, Stephen Daggett of Winchester, Sandra (Jack) Cline of Onsted, MI; George (Ronda) Daggett of Winchester, and John Daggett of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews.

Lisa was preceded in death by her mother; her brothers, Robert Daggett, Jr., Michael Daggett, and Timothy Daggett; and her sister, Diane Wickens.

A service to celebrate Lisa's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.

