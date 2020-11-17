Lisa Kay Nessel, 57, passed away at home on Sunday, November 15.
Lisa was born in Winchester, Indiana, on February 4, 1963, the daughter of Don Owen and Sue Jennings Roberts.
Lisa was a 1981 graduate of Randolph Southern High School, where she was active as a Cheerleader. She still enjoyed going to an occasional basketball game there. She had formerly worked at First Care Day Care in Lynn and later worked in retail for Hook's Drugs, Revco and CVS. She worked at the BMV Processing Center in Winchester before taking on the role of stay-at-home Mom. She loved spending time with family, often making up games to play at home. Lisa also attended Spartanburg Christian Church.
Lisa will be missed by her husband of 23 years, David Nessel, who she married on June 21, 1997; sons, Nicholas Roberts and Matthew Nessel; daughter, Courtney Nessel; grandson, Mason Nash Roberts; mother, Sue Roberts; brothers, Randy Roberts & wife, Monica and Brett Roberts & wife, Kris; sister, Shelley Fritts; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lisa was preceded in death by her dad, Don Owen Roberts, in 2018.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, November 20 at the Spartanburg Christian Church, 6714 East 700 South in Spartanburg. A celebration of Lisa's life will begin at 7:00 pm at the church. All attendees are expected to comply with current COVID-19 requirements of wearing a mask and observing social distancing.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home in Fountain City is assisting with arrangements.