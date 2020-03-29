Home

Lloyd L. Fields


1927 - 2020
Lloyd L. Fields Obituary
Lloyd L. Fields passed away peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020. He had been ill for the past few months. Lloyd was the son of Alva D. Fields and Mabel L. Sherman, born on October 5, 1927. He lived his entire life in Ward Township near Saratoga, Indiana.
After graduating from Saratoga High School, he married and started a family with Doris V. Ebeling of Union City, Ohio. Together they raised a family of ten children; Judy (Kenneth) Bush, Belton, TX, Marcia Fields, Winchester, IN, Don (Dee Dee) Fields, Ridgeville, IN, Beverly (Steve) Edwards, Winchester, IN, Brenda (Craig) Bland, Ridgeville, IN, Jeff (Bev) Fields, Winchester, IN, Rita (Mike) Elliott, Cameron, TX, Brian Fields, Belton, TX, Lisa (Doug) Baldwin, Winchester, IN, and Steve (Cindy) Fields, Aiken, SC.
Lloyd was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He was, also, a farmer, a volunteer fireman, a fisherman, a hunter, and had a love for camping and traveling. He was a friend to many and a stranger to no one. His greatest passion was his collection of 360+ caps from everywhere he had been.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Charles, Keith, Ernest and Marvin Fields, granddaughter Lynn Baldwin, and son-in-law Kenneth Bush. He is survived by his wife, Doris, his ten children, 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Private visitation and a private funeral will be held with the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 29 to Apr. 7, 2020
