Lois Alene Gard
1929 - 2020
Lois Alene Gard, 90, passed away Thursday, August 20 at her home. She passed fulfilling her fervent wish to go peacefully in her sleep and be received into the arms of the Lord. She was born December 21, 1929 in Chester, Wayne County to Carldon L. and Anna Mae Gaddis.
She graduated from Huntsville High School in 1948 and married her sweetheart, Marion Eugene Gard, on February 21, 1948. The couple raised two sons and three daughters and celebrated 55 years together before Marion passed in 2003.
Lois was a sweet-spirited woman of great faith and family values. Her greatest accomplishment and joy was loving on her large family and sharing her faith. She was a life-long member of the Winchester First United Methodist Church, but recently attended Winchester First Church of the Nazarene.
She was active in several ministries of the church, including United Methodist Women, Faith Circle, Bible School and church choir. Her favorite hobbies were sewing, gardening, music, journaling, camping and Christmas decorating, which have been passed on to many of her children and grandchildren.
Surviving family members are daughters: Susan (Keith) Bousman, Union City; Cheryl (Ric) Study, Winchester; Jody (Ron) Pearson, Jasonville and daughter-in-law, Joanne Gard, Troutdale, Oregon.
Grandchildren surviving are Eirik (Carolyn) Gard, Dawn (Joe) Norby, Brian (Liz) Bousman, Keri (Corey) Rose, Kela ( Patrick) Neils, Andy Study, Scott (Amanda) Study, Sarah (Brad) Hardesty, Adam (Lacey) Pearson and Kristi (Nick) Dorman.
Great-granchildren are Austin (Ashyln) Gard, Kayleigh Gard, Adam Gard, Raven Laine, Tyson Laine, Peyton Bousman, Landri Bousman, Maren Dee, Mia Dee, Maddox Rose, Ruthie Rose, Ellie Rose, Layla Rose, Dani Rose, Riley Study, A.J. Study, Jackson Study, Brooklyn Study, Brynnley Study, Natalie Hardesty, Macie Hardesty and Hadley Pearson.
Also, surviving are one sister, Diana Bosworth, one brother Levi Gaddis, several nieces and nephews and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sons, Michael Allen Gard and Larry Joe Gard, a brother in infancy and a sister, Alice Baxter.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Winchester First Church of the Nazarene, 403 S. Main, Winchester. Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m. The family requests visitors wear masks and practice social distancing for the viewing and funeral.
Walker Funeral Home, Winchester, is entrusted with all the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
