Lola Mae (Wood) Miller, 97, of Parker City, IN passed away early Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at Parker Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Parker City, IN. She was born October 27, 1922 in Randolph County, IN, the daughter of Arlie and Dora Mae (Reed) Calhoun.
Lola was a homemaker, but also had been a substitute teacher at Monroe Central Schools. She was a 1941 graduate of Green Township High School of Randolph County, IN. and a 1979 graduate of Ball State University of Muncie, IN. She attended Parker United Methodist Church of Parker City, IN and there, was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was also very involved with the Randolph County Association for the Handicap.
She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Kathy Neese of Ellettsville, IN; a son, Michael Wood of Ellettsville, IN; four step-children, Anna Jane Thompson of Alexandria, IN, Sara Lou Pedigo of Ft. Wayne, IN, Salome Lewis (husband, R.J.) of Anderson, IN and Solomon Miller (wife, Merry) of Eaton, IN; two grandchildren, Tanda Stockmann (husband, Mike) of Ellettsville, IN and Shona Toms (husband, Doug) of Bloomington, IN; four step-grandchildren, Rhonda Pointer, Lois Swayne (husband, Phil), Michael White (wife, Amanda) of Alexandria, IN and Andrew White (wife, Erica) of Indianapolis, IN; ten great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and her beloved canine companion, Maggie.
A service to celebrate Lola's life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Strong Cemetery of Albany, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Parker City United Methodist Church of Parker City, IN. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 23, 2020