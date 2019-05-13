Loria L. Netherly (1962 - 2019)
Loria L. Netherly, 57, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Winchester on March 12, 1962 to Leslie and Zona Netherly and was a life long resident of Randolph County.

Survivors include 2 sisters, Clara Harrison and Brenda Monroe; 5 brothers, Dan Netherly, Mick Netherly, Jack Netherly, Rudy Netherly and Jake Netherly; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary MacInnis and a brother, David Netherly.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, May 15, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday in Riverside Cemetery, Losantville.

Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from May 13 to May 21, 2019
