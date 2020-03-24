|
|
Louis DeWayne "Wayne" Bilbrey II, 57 of Union City, IN passed away March 18, 2020 at his residence, with loving family by his side. He was born August 16, 1962 in Muncie, IN the son of Louis D. and Sandra Kay (Cummings) Bilbrey.
Wayne leaves to cherish his memory, his mother; a daughter, Erin Rose of Gravel Switch, KY; a brother, Tony Bilbrey (Randy) of Hagerstown, IN; two sisters, Susan Rayl (Gary) of Catoosa, OK and Carlene Hamby of Crossville, TN; and several nephews and nieces. The was preceded in death by his father; and a sister, Darlene Bruss.
The family will be scheduling a Celebration of Life, at a later date. Burial will be in Union City Cemetery of Union City, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel of Union City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Family and friends may express online condolences at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Apr. 2, 2020