|
|
Louise Bosworth (Phelps), of Winchester, IN, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 19th, 2019 while in the company of family at her residence. Louise was born in Randolph County, IN, on December 27th, 1928 to the late Ruth (Miller) and Harry Phelps.
She was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Neal Bosworth. On March 12th, 1949, Louise married the love of her life, Neal and they spent 70 loving years together. Louise enjoyed a lifetime full of family, friends, and the relationships that came with each. Her life was the most fulfilled when her family and friends were comfortable, happy, and loved. She enjoyed cooking and the satisfaction that came when her recipe was a success. She enjoyed hosting card parties and sharing stories with those she hosted while playing her favorite game, Euchre. Louise was always active and enjoyed square dancing for more than 50 years, which in turn introduced her to some of her life-long friendships. In the summertime you would find Louise outdoors enjoying gardening. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, where she hosted family in their festive home, played games, and exchanged gifts.
Surviving Louise are her husband Neal Bosworth, son Tony Bosworth (wife Diane), daughters Vickie Jones (husband Steve) and Karen Loser (husband Tom), sister Evelyn Linder, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at Buena Vista Cemetery in Unionport, IN, with Pastor Steve Conner officiating to celebrate Louise's life. All are welcome. A luncheon at the church will follow after the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Buena Vista Christian Church to support their many charitable contributions to the community. A special thank you to State of the Heart Hospice for their devotion to both Louise and her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019