Lydia Louise Jones


1931 - 2019
Lydia Louise Jones Obituary
Lydia Louise Jones, 88, of Middlebury, Ind., passed away October 27, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born on September 11, 1931, to Bennet and Dessie Fern Williamson.
She married Morris J. Jones on March 20, 1950 in Richmond, Ind. Lydia is survived by three sons, Wesley of Elkhart, Douglas of Columbus, Ohio, and Randall of Goshen; one daughter, Teresa (Tom) McFall of Bloomington, Ind.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Jones, a daughter, Karen Jones, and a son, Craig Jones.
Lydia worked as a nurse at Hudson Medical Clinic. She graduated from Southwestern Michigan College with a nursing certificate. She was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds baseball team and Ohio State Buckeyes football and she loved listening to 1940's era music. Lydia's family greatly appreciates the support of her neighbors.
Memorial contributions may be given to the ALS Association (http://www.alsa.org/).
A burial memorial service will take place in Rice Cemetery (Elkhart, Ind.) at a later date.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2019
