Marabelle (Cross) Pugh Miller, 91, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation, Winchester, Indiana.

She was born in Farmland on May 3, 1927 to Clinton Monroe and Hazel Bell (Houser) Cross. Marabelle and her family moved from Farmland to Losantville, to a farm, when she was 14 or 15 years old. She was a 1945 graduate of Losantville High School.

Her first job was at a factory in Hagerstown, then to the Phone Company in Winchester. She also worked at the Modoc Post Office and Lee's Grocery Store in Modoc. In 1967 she and her former husband, Robert B. Pugh built the Dari Bucket and she managed it for several years. Her last job was as a hostess for Hardee's in Winchester. She loved to garden, bake breads and make candy to sell and give to friends. She also liked to make crafts and decorate. Going to The Attic, in Winchester, hunting for bargains was a favorite thing to do as she got older.

Marabelle was a member of Losantville United Methodist Church. She was very active in the Church and also sang in the choir. She had many church friends she never forgot. Health problems forced her to move from the Losantville farm to Sunny Knoll Senior Apts. in Winchester 10 years ago. She then moved to Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation in the last few months.

Marabelle loved her family of daughters Jayne Kern (Dick), Muncie; Cindy Howell, Winchester; granddaughter Joanna Jenkins (Kota), Winchester; step-granddaughter Jill Cox, Wawasee; and, step-grandson Rick Kern, Eaton, IN. Great-grandsons Connor Shockley, Jaylen Jenkins, great-granddaughter Charity Noel Jenkins, all of Winchester; and, step-great-granddaughters Courtney Cox (Scott) Leesburg, IN; Kamea Kern, Eaton, IN; and, great-great-step-grandson, Colton Lawson, Leesburg, IN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Marabelle was preceded in death by brothers Edward, William and Robert H. Cross and a sister, Jean Stomm.

Services will be at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown, at 11:00 am, Monday, March 25, with visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Mooreland Cemetery,

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Lumpkin, who was Marabelle's medical doctor for so many years, for all the special love and kindness he showed her. Also all the medical staff and employees at the Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation for the excellent rehab, love and compassion shown to Marabelle during her stay there. To Dr. Ken Watkins for taking her as a patient and making her feel she was special and well taken care of; and, special friend and roommate, Joann Austen at the Nursing Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Losantville Methodist Church, , or the Macular Degeneration Association.

