Marceil Enghaus, 95, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born on February 6, 1924, in Randolph County, Indiana, to Thomas R. and Gertrude (Hesser) Mullen.

Marceil was a 1942 graduate of McKinley High School. For over 30 years she worked at the Randolph County Court House. She also worked for the Eastern Indiana Telephone Company. Marceil was a former member of the First United Methodist Church and the Add-A-Link Club. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and being outdoors.

Marceil is survived by her three children, Karen S. Glunt of Union City, J.D. (Susie) Enghaus of Peyton, CO, and Scot J. (Melissa) Enghaus of Lynn; 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Marceil was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles J. Enghaus; and three brothers, Max, Norval, and John Robert Mullen.

A service to celebrate Marceil's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 31, 2019, with Pastor Steve Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester. Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Sunday, at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

