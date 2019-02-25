Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcille J. Morrissey. View Sign

Marcille J. Morrissey, 95, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born on July 20, 1923, in Ossian, Indiana, to Dale and Marie (Hunter) Derr.

Marcille was the oldest member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester. She and her husband owned and operated Morrissey's Shoe Store until their retirement in 1984. She was an avid reader, seamstress, and pianist.

Marcille is survived by her three children, Carolyn (Dick) Hargrave of Winchester, Anne (Jim) Robertson of Hagerstown, and Jim (Shawnda) Morrissey of Cape Coral, FL; six grandsons and twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Harold F. Morrissey.

A service to celebrate Marcille's life will be at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, March 1,, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester, with Father Peter Logsdon officiating. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Marcille J. Morrissey, 95, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born on July 20, 1923, in Ossian, Indiana, to Dale and Marie (Hunter) Derr.Marcille was the oldest member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester. She and her husband owned and operated Morrissey's Shoe Store until their retirement in 1984. She was an avid reader, seamstress, and pianist.Marcille is survived by her three children, Carolyn (Dick) Hargrave of Winchester, Anne (Jim) Robertson of Hagerstown, and Jim (Shawnda) Morrissey of Cape Coral, FL; six grandsons and twelve great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Harold F. Morrissey.A service to celebrate Marcille's life will be at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, March 1,, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester, with Father Peter Logsdon officiating. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com. Funeral Home Walker Funeral Home

248 E South St

Winchester , IN 47394

(765) 584-3231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close