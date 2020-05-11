Margaret Ellen Day
1932 - 2020
Margaret Ellen Day, 87, passed away Tuesday April 5, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born December 10, 1932 daughter of the late Walter M. and Goldie Reish Turner.
Margaret was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, enjoyed spending time with her family and loved sporting events, especially the Purdue Boilermakers.
Survivors include her children, Diane (Lewis) Addington of Union City, IN, Terry Day of Indianapolis, IN, Sheila (Kim) Hufty of Southgate, MI; grandchildren, Christopher (Margie) Addington, Kevin (Brandy) Addington, Lori (Nate) Cline, Joel Addington, Mike Hufty, William (Martha) Hufty, Jordan (Cadence) Hufty; great grandchildren, Mary Alexis Addington, Reese Addington, Heaven Addington, Haley Addington, Ellie Addington, Christopher Davis, Zackery Davis, Katelyn Pratt; siblings, Ray (Janice) Turner, Helen (Jo) Macy, Bob (Susie) Turner; nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded by her parents; husband, Robert Maurice Day "1996;" a brother, Edwin Turner; sister, Betty Lieurance; great grandchild, Dominic Davis.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday May 9, 2020 at the Union City Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 11 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
